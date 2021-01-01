हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone deletes all social media posts, drops audio diary - Check post here

Taking to Instgram, the actress dropped the audio diary and described it as “a record of my thoughts and feelings”. Deepika further talked about her wish for 2021. 

Deepika Padukone deletes all social media posts, drops audio diary - Check post here
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ringing in New Year 2021, Deepika Padukone released her audio diary on Friday (January 1). Taking to Instgram, the actress dropped the audio diary and described it as “a record of my thoughts and feelings”. Deepika further talked about her wish for 2021. 

 Addressing her followers, Deepika said, “Hi everyone, welcome to ‘My Audio Diary’, a record of my thoughts and feelings. You know, I am sure everyone will agree with me but 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present”. 

 She then shared her wish for everyone for 2021 and said, “As for 2021, all I can wish for, for myself and everyone around me, is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year!” 

Captioning the post, she wrote, “It’s 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone! What are you grateful for...?” 

This is the post shared by Deepika: 

 

The ‘Tamasha’ actress  had earlier in the day shocked her fans after she deleted all her posts on Instagram and tweets on Twitter. Her fans were left wondering if the actress’ account was hacked. 

On personal front, Deepika is currently vacationing with husband and actor Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore.

