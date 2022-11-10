Deepika Padukone drops cryptic post, husband Ranveer Singh says 'time to give me a kiss'

NEW DELHI: Bollywood reigning actress Deepika Padukone, who recently completed her 15 years in the industry, grabbed her fans attentio after she shared a cryptic note on social media. While her unusual note left her fans wondering, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh dropped a mushy comment on her post, asking for a kiss.

The actress shared a stunning video in which the text read, "It's time to look East" and in the caption dropped "Stay Tuned". Ranveer Singh, who loves to grab limelight with his presence, wrote in the comment section, "It's time to give me a kiss," followed by a kiss emoji.

A fan wrote, "East is the title to your next movie kya?"

Another one wrote, "Is this for her beauty brand?"

"Happy 15 but pls announce something properly I’m begging," a comment read.

Deepika Padukone's cryptic post comes at a time when the actress has completed her 15 years in the Hindi film industry. Deepika made her debut in Bollywood with Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' in 2008 opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She was last seen in Shakun Batra's romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan', also starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film was released on OTT and had got mixed reviews.

She is now awaiting the release of her next film 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. An action thriller, 'Pathaan' also stars John Abraham in a key role and is slated for release on January 25, 2023.

Deepika will star opposite Prabhas in sci-fi flick 'Project K', which will be released in six languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. She will also feature and produce in a remake of the American comedy film 'The Intern', also starring Amitabh Bachchan. She will also star in Siddharth Anand's action film 'Fighter', alongside Hrithik Roshan, and will portray Draupadi in a retelling of the 'Mahabharata' from her character's perspective, which she will also produce.