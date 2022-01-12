Deepika Padukone ‘fails miserably' while trying 'hair flipping', here's proof!

Deepika Padukone is one such actresses who surely knows how to engage her audience. Recently, the diva tried her hands at hair flip pose but it everyone's astonishment, she failed miserably. Well, this is not what we are saying but the actress herself has accepted it and we surely have a proof to justify our statement.

The stunner has now shared a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, "Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably!"

Appears like the picture was clicked during her recent beach vacation as the palm trees could be seen serving as the perfect background in the selfie.

The post garnered thousands of comments, but what gained the most attention was her husband-actor Ranveer Singh's flirtatious comment that read, "Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon......."

Meanwhile, the actor, who was last seen in the sports drama '83', has several highly-anticipated movies in her kitty including 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan, 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan, 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and 'Gehraiyaan' starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.