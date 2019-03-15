Deepika Padukone features alongside Scarlet Johansson, Doona Bae on Vogue cover—See pic

New Delhi: The number one Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone is touching new heights every day. The stunner of an actress is on a professional and personal high currently. She recently featured on Vogue Internationals magazine's cover alongside popular Hollywood beauty Scarlet Johansson and South Korean beauty Doona Bae.

Deepika shared the full magazine cover on her Instagram also. The three beauties look breathtaking in chic avatar with cream and pastels giving it a pleasant effect. Check out the cover picture which was shared by Vogue on social media.

Vogue picked up 14 gorgeous faces across the globe for their 2019 Vogue April issue. The whole idea is to celebrate 14 global icons from different countries and Deepika represents India.

In other news, the actress was thrilled to unveil her maiden wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. She was accompanied by Ranveer Singh, her parents and in-laws. The statue got a big thumbs up from fans as it looked like a carbon copy of the leggy lass.

On work front, she will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', a film which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actress is also producing the venture besides playing the titular role in it.

This will be her first film with 'Raazi' director.