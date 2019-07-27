Deepika Padukone, femme fatale in black, makes a stylish fashion statement - Pics

Trust Deepika Padukone to pull off any outfit and she looks gorgeous everytime.

On Friday evening, the actress was spotted outside a five-star hotel in Mumbai and she turned heads in an all-black outfit - a stylish black crop top, high-waist pants and heels. Deepika aced her femme fatale look with a neatly-tied high bun, layered gold chains and a pair of cool shades.

Here's Deepika looking stylish as always.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Deepika recently returned from London where she was shooting for Kabir Khan's '83, which is headlined by her actor husband Ranveer Singh. The film is based on India's historic win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer stars as former captain Kapil Dev while Deepika has been signed to play the role of his wife Romi Dev.

While in London, Deepika, along with her sister Anisha, watched the Wimbledon men's final. She opted for a white Ralph Lauren outfit for the match.

"To witness what will be remembered as one of the most iconic moments in sporting history with this bundle of joy... I really couldn't have asked for more! Oh & there were strawberries and cream too," the 33-year-old actress captioned of her pictures from the match.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, apart from '83, Deepika will be seen in 'Chhapaak', which releases in January 2020.