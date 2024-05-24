Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump In Stunning Yellow Flowy Maxi Gown, Makes An Appearance For Her Beauty Range

Deepika Padukone delighted her fans by sharing a series of photos in a bright yellow dress where she was seen flaunting her baby bump. The actress is expecting her first child in September this year.

She recently faced trolling after being seen with her husband Ranveer Singh while they stepped out to vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections in Mumbai.

Fellow celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Sonakshi Sinha came in her support by liking a post of a senior journalist that called out the haters. Shutting up the trolls mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was all smiles during her latest appearance where she talked about her beauty range 82°E.

Deepika took to her Instagram stories and shared some 'sunshine' with her fans with her pregnancy glow that took center stage. The actress was delighted to announce that 82°E is now exclusively available on Tira besides online.

Watch The Video Here:

While Deepika walked around a store in Mumbai discussing her beauty products, netizens observed that her baby bump was clearly visible in the clip. A quick reaction from the fans was seen as they showered love and blessings on soon-to-be mom

One fan wrote, ‘Stay blessed beautiful. Take great care’ Another wrote, ‘My queen, pregnancy has made her more beautiful’. Adding on to the same one fan also called her ‘Sunshine’.

Moreover, the mom-to-be actress is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Singham Again’, where Deepika will be seen playing Lady Singham. Along with that she will also be seen in an epic science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD, the film also stars Jr NTR and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.