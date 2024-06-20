Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Black Bodycon, Amitabh Bachchan Helps Preggers Star At Kalki 2898 AD Event

New Delhi: The very stunning mom-to-be Deepika Padukone graced the pre-release event of her upcoming mega movie Kalki 2898 AD. She flaunted her cutesy baby bump in a black bodycon dress paired with heels and was looking damn gorgeous. Preggers star was accompanied by other lead actors of the movie including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan.

PREGNANT DEEPIKA PADUKONE AT KALKI PRE-RELEASE EVENT

Pictures and videos of the event went viral on social media. In one of the videos, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati can be seen competing with each other to help preggers Deepika walk to the stage as her name is called. However, Big B being the gentleman that he is urged everyone to let him help the lady.

KALKI 2898 AD CAST SHARES FILMING EXPERIENCE

Producers C Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt were also seen in attendance. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his experience of working in the magnum opus. He said, “It’s been a great honour to have worked on this project. To work in a setup where they have gone beyond what most of us have been doing all our lives in this film industry. And I really appreciate that they’re moving a little ahead of time and making us a part of it, working in conditions that we never thought we would be able to work in. I want to congratulate Nag Ashwin and the production for thinking of something like this film. It was a great honour for me to be a part of it.”

Deepika Padukone further stated, “It’s been a great learning experience. A completely new world and we went through different phases of discovering what this movie is all about. The magic that is in Nagi’s (Nag Ashwin’s) head is now here finally for everyone to see. We as actors have discovered that along the way. It’s been an incredible experience, at both a personal and professional level.”

"Talking about working with legends and sharing the screen with Amitabh Sir and Kamal Sir, Prabhas added, 'I should thank Datgar and Nagi for giving me the opportunity to work with such great legends. It's bigger than a dream. And I don't know what to say. When I first met Amitabh Sir, I touched his feet. He said, 'Don't do it. If you do it, I'll do it.' Sir, please. I can't even think. We grew up watching you.”

Furthermore, he said, "Kamal Sir, when his Sagar Sangam came out, I asked my mother, 'I want his dress.' My cousin, if he had indulged, had a tummy. And they used to put a cloth on his stomach. They used to act in front of us like him. And now I'm working with them. This is like something unbelievable"

'Regarding Deepika, 'I always wanted to work with her. She is someone who can reach such an international level, and she is a great actor. It was beautiful to work with her.'"

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is set to release theatrically on June 27, 2024.