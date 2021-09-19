Deepika Padukone flaunts her post 'badminton glow’ in new picture, new friend PV Sindhu reacts!

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone surely knows how to flaunt her perfect skin with a glowing smile. The actress is an avid social media user and is often seen sharing jaw-dropping pictures of her on the photo-sharing app.

On Sunday, the diva who is badminton legend Prakash Padukone's elder daughter, spent her afternoon playing the sport.

After sweating it out at the court, Deepika posted a picture of herself on Instagram.

"The post (badminton) glow," she captioned the photograph.

Netizens are in complete awe of her glow.

"That glow," a user commented.

"Wow. Your skin looks so refreshing," another one wrote.

Her post has also caught ace shuttler PV Sindhu's attention.

"After how many calories," Sindhu quipped.

Deepika and Sindhu recently met each other for a dinner in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next. She is also a part of 'The Intern' remake.

Not only that, Deepika and Hrithik Roshan will be paired up for the first time together for their upcoming venture "Fighter" which will be India's first-ever aerial action genre film. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand, and will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques and at locations across the world. Fighter will release in 2022.