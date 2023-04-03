Deepika Padukone’s Most Stunning Summer Looks From 'Pathaan' - In Pics

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone looked like a million bucks throughout 'Pathaan.' The actress looked her ravishing best in the film and gave us many stunning, hot and drool-worthy looks. Now that the film has released on OTT too, fans have been raving about her brilliant performance and gorgeous looks all the more. And as we approach the summer, this is a great inspiration for all the girls out there to style their summer wardrobe.

Going to the beach for a little summer vacation, here’s the hottest guide you would find as you plan your summer looks.

Deepika Padukone's Neon Bikini

Deepika looked spectacular in her neon yellow bikini, which suited her sun-kissed complexion well. Her warm complexion was highlighted by the vivid color of the bikini, giving her a beautiful and vibrant appearance.

Deepika Padukone Golden Swimwear

The actress looks like the epitome of beauty and glamour in the sizzling golden swimsuit. The shiny fabric, which fits her body like a second skin, elegantly highlights her curves. She already has a striking appearance with her hair tousled and shining in the light. Statement earrings do the trick too!

Deepika's Blue And Pink Scheme

The actress's bikini top had a lively, summery feel thanks to its striking blue and pink color scheme. The pink added a burst of energy, while the blue added a sense of calm paired with sleek black shorts. The whole appearance was super chic and stylish.

DP In Slit-Cut Skirt

The actress looked lovely with a shimmering slit-cut skirt and a light purple bikini bra. Her toned body was highlighted by the bralette, which also complemented the delicate purple tint of her skirt. The glittering slit-cut skirt and light purple bikini bra made for a stunning fashion statement. Something very unique and not seen before.



On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently working for Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan.