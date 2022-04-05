Deepika Padukone got her first-ever pair of jeans at 16, says 'I will never forget'!

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone shared an anecdote related to her first pair of international branded denim. She got nostalgic and said “I was gifted my first ever pair of Levi’s jeans by my parents for my 16th Birthday! I vividly remember them taking me to Levi’s Store on Brigade Road in Bangalore right after school to buy me my first ever pair; a moment I will never forget!”

Deepika Padukone has been the brand ambassador of the Levis brand for almost a year now and since then she has shown us how to slip into Levis more blithely than anybody has ever done. She has many top-notch brands in her kitty, making her one of the most sought-after choices.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress recently wrapped a long schedule of ‘Pathan’ which was shot in Spain. Apart from that, the actress has a massive lineup of projects which includes Fighter, Mahabharata, Project K, The Intern remake, and other Hollywood projects.