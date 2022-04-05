हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone got her first-ever pair of jeans at 16, says 'I will never forget'!

Deepika Padukone has been the brand ambassador of the Levis brand for almost a year now.

Deepika Padukone got her first-ever pair of jeans at 16, says &#039;I will never forget&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone shared an anecdote related to her first pair of international branded denim. She got nostalgic and said “I was gifted my first ever pair of Levi’s jeans by my parents for my 16th Birthday! I vividly remember them taking me to Levi’s Store on Brigade Road in Bangalore right after school to buy me my first ever pair; a moment I will never forget!” 

Deepika Padukone has been the brand ambassador of the Levis brand for almost a year now and since then she has shown us how to slip into Levis more blithely than anybody has ever done. She has many top-notch brands in her kitty, making her one of the most sought-after choices.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress recently wrapped a long schedule of ‘Pathan’ which was shot in Spain. Apart from that, the actress has a massive lineup of projects which includes Fighter, Mahabharata, Project K, The Intern remake, and other Hollywood projects.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone Levisdeepika padukone parentsDeepika Padukone trolledDeepika Padukone TIME magazine
Next
Story

Watch: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad get TROLLED for airport PDA, netizens say 'she looks like his daughter'

Must Watch

PT16M44S

News 100: Investigation speed up in Gorakhnath temple attack case