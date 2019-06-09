Deepika Padukone grabs eyeballs in a neon green outfit—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was snapped at the Mumbai airport recently and turned heads in a neon green outfit. The diva often leaves us impressed with her fashion choices and makes headlines the moment she steps out.

Check out the airport pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

As per reports, Dippy darling is off to London to join her husband Ranveer Singh. The couple got married in November last year after dating for about six years.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'. She is all set to make a comeback into films with 'Chhapaak' in which she plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The actress wrapped up shooting for the Meghna Gulzar directorial recently and her character is named Malti. "It’s a wrap on the most precious film of my career... see you all at the movies – 10.1.2020.", Deepika wrote on Instagram.

Vikrant Massey plays the male lead in the film.

'Chhapaak' is slated to release in January 2020 and has been high on the buzzword ever since Dippy's first look was unveiled.