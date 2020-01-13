हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
chhapaak

Deepika Padukone hails photographers as hardworking artistes

Deepika's new film "Chhapaak" hit the screens on Friday.

Deepika Padukone hails photographers as hardworking artistes

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone feels photographers are hardworking artistes who risk their lives for a perfect shot.

"I won't say much but I will say we all have witnessed how hard you work every day. Sometimes I wonder why you guys work so hard. I mean -- food, water or other utilities are one thing -- but to put your life at risk every day makes me wonder. But after coming here I realise why. As people say, a photograph or picture says a thousand words," said Deepika, while attending 'Photography Awards 2020' at Mumbai Press Club. She also distributed awards at the event.

She added: "I saw 13 photographs here and there is so much thought, meaning and emotions, so much art and talent. As an artist I can feel those things when I see those things. There are only 13 winners, but for me everyone here is a winner because it is really important to express oneself. "

Deepika's new film "Chhapaak" hit the screens on Friday.

 

