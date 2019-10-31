Deepika Padukone has the best reaction to Ranveer Singh's 'Entertainer for Hire' pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are often making headlines with their social media PDA. These two are one of the most loved jodis of Bollywood, and often react in the best way to each other's Instagram posts.

Ranveer, who recently got clean shaved, shared a pic on Instagram and captioned it in a hilarious way. Donning a blue sherwani, the 'Gully Boy' actor captioned the pic as, “Shaadi Season is here!

Entertainer for Hire.

Available for events, wedding, budday party, mundan”

Check out his post here:

If you can't stop laughing after reading Ranveer's caption, wait until you see his wife Deepika's reaction on it.

Commenting on the post, Dippy wrote, “contact @deepikapadukone for bookings! @ranveersingh”

Well of course, who could better manage Ranveer's bookings than Deepika!

The two got married in November last year in an intimate wedding ceremony. With their first wedding anniversary coming up, we wonder what are the couples' plans!