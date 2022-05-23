हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, husband Ranveer Singh party with Cannes 2022 jury member Rebecca Hall: See Pics

Ranveer Singh jetted off to meet his wife Deepika Padukone in Cannes. The B-town power couple were captured sharing a good laugh with Hollywood actor and Cannes jury mmeber Rebecca Hall. 

Deepika Padukone, husband Ranveer Singh party with Cannes 2022 jury member Rebecca Hall: See Pics
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were pictured partying with Hollywood star Rebecca Hall at Cannes. A string of pictures from the prestigious annual event are doing rounds on social media wherein Ranveer and Deepika are seen partying with Hall. 

In the first photo, the trio is for the camera with straight faces. In another image, they are seen laughing. Ranveer is seen in a zebra print shirt, while Deepika looks ethereal in a white printed shirt paired with a pink skirt. Hall chose a floral dress and accessorised the look with drop earrings. Take a look at the photos below:

It is to be noted that Deepika Padukone has been winning hearts with her looks on the Cannes red carpet. 
 

Ranveer Singh is at Cannes.To spend time with his wife Deepika Padukone 

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh dropped a comment on one of his wife, Deepika Padukone's pictures. He wrote, "Ok! That's it! I'm taking a flight." Well, sure he did, because moments later, he was snapped at Mumbai airport. In the post, Deepika looked gorgeous in a red gown designed by Louis Vuitton and accessorised the look with statement jewellery.  

Here, take a look at some of Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2022 outfits: 
 

Deepika is one of the jury members this year at the Cannes film festival. Vincent Lindon is the president of the jury, while the competition members are Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Trinca, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier. The jury will announce this year's winners on May 28.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has several films in her kitty, including 'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan, 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan, 'Project K' with Prabhas, and 'Mahabharata'. 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghBollywoodCannes 2022CannesRebecca HallDeepika CannesDeepika Padukone picsDeepika Padukone cannes outfits
