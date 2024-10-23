Deepika Padukone-Inspired Hairstyle Made Triptii Dimri Cut Her Own Bangs As a Teen - Watch Video
Triptii Dimri Films: Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, she has some exciting projects lined up, including a highly anticipated Dhadak 2, and another major film directed by Vishal Bharadwaj.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: As fans eagerly await Triptii Dimri’s Diwali release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the actress recently shared a fun, relatable memory from her teenage years. In a candid chat with Mashable India, she was asked if she’d ever taken the scissors to her own hair, and her response had us all smiling: “I have cut my own hair a lot in my childhood. When ‘Chandni Chowk To China’ was released, I saw Deepika Padukone’s hairstyle and decided to cut my own bangs.”
Who hasn’t been there, right? That impulsive decision to give yourself a fresh new look—only to sometimes regret it later—definitely hits home! It’s the kind of spontaneous makeover moment many of us have lived through.
On the work front, Triptii’s schedule is packed. Beyond Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, she has some exciting projects lined up, including a highly anticipated Dhadak 2, and another major film directed by Vishal Bharadwaj.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv