Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810299https://zeenews.india.com/people/deepika-padukone-inspired-hairstyle-made-triptii-dimri-cut-her-own-bangs-as-a-teen-watch-video-2810299.html
NewsLifestylePeople
TRIPTII DIMRI

Deepika Padukone-Inspired Hairstyle Made Triptii Dimri Cut Her Own Bangs As a Teen - Watch Video

Triptii Dimri Films: Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, she has some exciting projects lined up, including a highly anticipated Dhadak 2, and another major film directed by Vishal Bharadwaj.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 08:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Deepika Padukone-Inspired Hairstyle Made Triptii Dimri Cut Her Own Bangs As a Teen - Watch Video Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As fans eagerly await Triptii Dimri’s Diwali release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the actress recently shared a fun, relatable memory from her teenage years. In a candid chat with Mashable India, she was asked if she’d ever taken the scissors to her own hair, and her response had us all smiling: “I have cut my own hair a lot in my childhood. When ‘Chandni Chowk To China’ was released, I saw Deepika Padukone’s hairstyle and decided to cut my own bangs.” 

Who hasn’t been there, right? That impulsive decision to give yourself a fresh new look—only to sometimes regret it later—definitely hits home! It’s the kind of spontaneous makeover moment many of us have lived through.

On the work front, Triptii’s schedule is packed. Beyond Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, she has some exciting projects lined up, including a highly anticipated Dhadak 2, and another major film directed by Vishal Bharadwaj.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?
DNA Video
DNA Special: Is Delhi Facing a Terror Threat Before Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
NEWS ON ONE CLICK