Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is elegance personified in a pink tulle dress—Pics

Deepika Padukone shared a few pics on Instagram and she looks gorgeous in a pink tulle dress. Her hair are tied up in a bun and elegant earrings complete the outfit.

Deepika Padukone is elegance personified in a pink tulle dress—Pics
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has time and again left us impressed with her fashion choices. Be it wearing an extravagant feathered gown at IIFA, turning heads in a bomber jacket at the airport or gracing the cover of a magazine, Dippy is often in the limelight.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a few pics in which she looks gorgeous in a pink and black tulle dress. Her hair are tied up in a bun and elegant earrings complete the outfit.

Check out her posts here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. She plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film and her first look created ripples on social media. Vikrant Massey plays the male lead in the film and it is slated to release in January 2020.

Deepika will also play her husband Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife in '83'. The film has been helmed by Kabir Khan. 

Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone pics
