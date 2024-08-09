Deepika Padukone Is Having A Baby Boy, Her Gift Boxes Reveal It So? Checkout Viral Pic

Mumbai: The soon-to-be mommy and daddy Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for the arrival of their newborn as there is just one month left. Deepika and Ranveer had shared the news of their baby's arrival in September. As the baby is all set to arrive, Deepika and Ranveer have reportedly packed gifts that have blue ceramic hangings on the brown packet. A Reddit user shared the picture claiming that these were the gift boxes they had packed. "Read somewhere on the sub that Deepika Padukone might be having a boy. Saw this on a brand page and screenshotted it. Could just be mere packaging and nothing deeper to why they used blue."

Going by the blue colour it is assumed that the actress is expecting a baby boy. However, examining gender in India is a crime but mostly in many countries it is a legal policy and the parents reveal the identity of their kids so that they start the preparation accordingly.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are super elated to welcome their little one. It was Zee News that exclusively revealed that the actress's mother-in-law will be hosting an intimate godh bharai for her where the soon-to-be mommy gets all the love and blessings from the elders.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone has wrapped the shoot of Singham Again where she will be seen as a first female cop in Rohit Shetty’s film. Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD along with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and the film was a blockbuster.