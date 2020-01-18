Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan add stardust to Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash

New Delhi: Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar's celebrated his 75th birthday with a star-studded party at Mumbai hotel on Friday evening. Javed Akhtar, his wife Shabana Azmi, children Farhan and Zoya invited top celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Kapoor, Rekha, music maestro AR Rahman, Tabu, Ekta Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and many, many others to the party.

Deepika Padukone stunned in a white Sabyasachi saree as she arrived to wish the lyricist.

Katrina Kaif, too, opted for a white outfit. She was pictured with Arjun Kapoor, who pulled off a semi-formal look.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife Gauri. The couple was colour-coordinated in black.

Hrithik Roshan's parents Rakesh and Sunaina Roshan accompanied him. The Roshans posed for the paparazzi with Zoya Akhtar.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi welcomed Rekha, who was elegance personified in a light green sari.

Shabana Azmi and Farhan Akhtar also shared a light moment at the party while Zoya bonded with his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani.

Madhuri Dixit picked red for the party. She arrived with husband Sriram Nene.

Tabu was simply dressed in a white salwar kameez while Dia Mirza was dressed in a silver-grey outfit.

Tabu's sister and former actress Farah Naaz also received an invite for the party and she arrived with her family.

The Ambanis - Mukesh and Anil - with their respective families, too, attended Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday bash.

Take a look at the other stars who were part of the starry night.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Javed Akhtar had a three-part birthday celebration, thanks to his family and friends. On Thursday evening, Shabana Azmi had hosted a retro-themed birthday party for him at her Mumbai residence while an evening before, the Akhtars inaugurated a photo exhibition held in the honour of Javed Akhtar.