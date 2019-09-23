close

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone leaves for Paris Fashion Week looking like Kendall Jenner—Photos

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's tall and talented actress Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat'. The film released in 2018 and the actress won accolades for her path-breaking performance on-screen. After almost a year, the actress will be seen in Meghna Gulzar' 'Chhapaak'.

Meanwhile, she has been making heads turn at various award shows, events and recently at the airport. Yes! She has always been a fashionista and it's no surprise that her recent airport outing sent paps into a tizzy.

Deepika was clicked at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours this morning, giving full boss lady vibes in her chic jumpsuit in ash grey and complemented her look with funky eyewear.

Check out her photos:

On closely looking at the pictures, you will be reminded of internationally renowned celebrity Kendall Jenner. The sense of styling and the look appears quite similar to that of Kendall and Dippy has pulled it off quite well. Check out a few pictures of Kendall here where you will notice an uncanny similarity between the two:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

@Ksubi out now #ksubi by @dexternavy #ad

Super warm. Super cool. Super super. @aritzia #TheSuperPuff #AritziaPartner

#nocaption #justpose @albertaferretti

Incidentally, both the ladies met at the Vogue fundraising dinner for the Youth Anxiety Center and Deepika even shared a picture on Instagram.

Deepika is headed for the Paris Fashion Week which begins from September 23, 2019.

 

