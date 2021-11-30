Deepika Padukone looks exquisite in white saree by Pakistani designer Faraz Manan - Check pics

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone grabbed eyeballs in her latest photos in a gorgeous white saree with intricate work all over by one of Pakistan’s top designers Faraz Manan. The actress looked classy and stunning in the ensemble. Deepika wore elegant emerald earrings and tied her hair in a sleek bun. She also had kohled eyes and nude lipstick to accentuate her look.

Check out her stunning photos:

Pakistani designer Faraz Manan is not new to Bollywood. Top actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandes and Sridevi have worn his couture in the past. Check out their photos:

The designer is also friends with Kareena, who along with her sister Karisma Kapoor was a showstopper at TOIFA (Times of India Film Award) Dubai 2016.

Talking about his experience of working with Kareena, Faraz had told Khaleej Times, “Working with Kareena (Kapoor) has been great! We are good friends now, and have a blast working together. She is perfectly suited for my brand’s aesthetics and carries the outfits well. She has also been the face of our Crescent Lawn collection for the past couple of years, and is something of a muse to me”.

Apart from Faraz Manan, various Bollywood beauties like Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauahar Khan, and others have donned outfits by other top Pakistani fashion designers.