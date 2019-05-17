Deepika Padukone makes heads turn at Cannes Film Festival 2019—Pics

New Delhi: After Hina Khan made a glamorous appearance at the on-going Cannes Film Festival, fans were excited to see Deepika Padukone's look from the prestigious event. Dippy Darling walked the red carpet of the French Riveria on Thursday and made heads turn in a cream coloured gown with a large chocolate brown bow in front. The actress's kohled eyes and high ponytail add drama to the entire outfit.

Dippy took to Instagram to share pictures from the event and we bet you will fall in love with her the moment you lay your eyes on them.

Check out the pictures here:

This isn't the first time that Dippy has walked the Cannes red carpet. She attended the Cannes 2017 and 2018 as well.

Fans went berserk as soon as the 'Padmaavat' actress shared her look from the festival. Deepika has a huge pool of fans with over 35 million followers on social media app Instagram.

She will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak'. Her first look from the film had left everybody intrigued as Deepika plays acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Celebrities, critics and fans lauded Deepika for taking up such a role.

She is one of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood and makes headlines the moment she steps out!