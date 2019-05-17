close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
cannes 2019

Deepika Padukone makes heads turn at Cannes Film Festival 2019—Pics

Those kohled eyes and high ponytail add drama to the entire outfit.

Deepika Padukone makes heads turn at Cannes Film Festival 2019—Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After Hina Khan made a glamorous appearance at the on-going Cannes Film Festival, fans were excited to see Deepika Padukone's look from the prestigious event. Dippy Darling walked the red carpet of the French Riveria on Thursday and made heads turn in a cream coloured gown with a large chocolate brown bow in front. The actress's kohled eyes and high ponytail add drama to the entire outfit.

Dippy took to Instagram to share pictures from the event and we bet you will fall in love with her the moment you lay your eyes on them.

Check out the pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

This isn't the first time that Dippy has walked the Cannes red carpet. She attended the Cannes 2017 and 2018 as well.

Fans went berserk as soon as the 'Padmaavat' actress shared her look from the festival. Deepika has a huge pool of fans with over 35 million followers on social media app Instagram.

She will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak'. Her first look from the film had left everybody intrigued as Deepika plays acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Celebrities, critics and fans lauded Deepika for taking up such a role.

She is one of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood and makes headlines the moment she steps out!

Tags:
cannes 2019Deepika Padukone
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan meets Rishi Kapoor in New York, Neetu Kapoor admires his 'genuine' love

Must Watch

PT5M30S

Zee Exclusive: In conversation with Anupam Kher