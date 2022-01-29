हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone trolled

Deepika Padukone MASSIVELY trolled fo short dress, haters ask 'ye kya polythene pehna hai'

Gehraiyaan boasts of an ensemble star cast including Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. 

Deepika Padukone MASSIVELY trolled fo short dress, haters ask &#039;ye kya polythene pehna hai&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The entire star cast of Gehraiyaan is all gung-go about their upcoming venture and are leaving no stone unturned into promoting it on all platforms. Recently, Deepika Padukone was papped outside the studios as she shot for The Kapil Sharma Show. 

However, this time the stunner got brutally trolled for wearing a short black one-shoulder dress to Kapil Sharma's show. Netizens commented on her bold look with many calling it a 'polythene'. Take a look here:

Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani shared her look on Instagram. The actress wore Halpern's collection for Gehraiyaan promotions on Kapil Sharma's show. 

The film boasts of an ensemble star cast including Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. 

The Amazon Original movie is directed by Shakun Batra. The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path. 

The film will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika Padukone trolledDeepika PadukoneGehraiyaan trailerGehraiyaanDeepika Padukone picsdeepika padukone hot pics
Next
Story

Fast Fam got BIGGER! Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel starrer 'Fast and Furious 10'

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Zee Top 10: Munawwar Rana again stirs up the exodus rage, targets CM Yogi