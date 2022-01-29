Deepika Padukone MASSIVELY trolled fo short dress, haters ask 'ye kya polythene pehna hai'

New Delhi: The entire star cast of Gehraiyaan is all gung-go about their upcoming venture and are leaving no stone unturned into promoting it on all platforms. Recently, Deepika Padukone was papped outside the studios as she shot for The Kapil Sharma Show.

However, this time the stunner got brutally trolled for wearing a short black one-shoulder dress to Kapil Sharma's show. Netizens commented on her bold look with many calling it a 'polythene'. Take a look here:

Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani shared her look on Instagram. The actress wore Halpern's collection for Gehraiyaan promotions on Kapil Sharma's show.

The film boasts of an ensemble star cast including Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

The Amazon Original movie is directed by Shakun Batra. The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.

The film will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.