Deepika Padukone opens up on what 'really irritates' her about Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: The stunning Deepika Padukone who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming, much-hyped film 'Gehraiyaan', recently revealed what she finds irritating about her husband Ranveer Singh.

While speaking to an entertainment portal, the 'Cocktail' actress revealed that Ranveer doesn't do much to upset her but there is one thing that irks Deepika.

The actress told Bollywood Bubble that Ranveer eats his food too quickly. She said, "He eats his food too fast. And that really irritates me. I have literally had two bites of my dinner and he has finished his dinner and sent his plate away. So that really irritates me."

Deepika also revealed the quality in Ranveer that makes her madly in love with him. She divulged, "I think, the fact that he is an extremely sensitive and caring person."

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018. They last starred together in Kabir Khan's '83 based on India's win at the 1983 cricket Worldcup.

Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in ‘Gehraiyaan’ which will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos on February 11, 2022. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.