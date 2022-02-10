हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone opens up on what 'really irritates' her about Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone revealed that there isn't much that Ranveer Singh does to irritate her but one small habit. Here's what it is.

Deepika Padukone opens up on what &#039;really irritates&#039; her about Ranveer Singh
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The stunning Deepika Padukone who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming, much-hyped film 'Gehraiyaan', recently revealed what she finds irritating about her husband Ranveer Singh.

While speaking to an entertainment portal, the 'Cocktail' actress revealed that Ranveer doesn't do much to upset her but there is one thing that irks Deepika.

The actress told Bollywood Bubble that Ranveer eats his food too quickly. She said, "He eats his food too fast. And that really irritates me. I have literally had two bites of my dinner and he has finished his dinner and sent his plate away. So that really irritates me."

 

Deepika also revealed the quality in Ranveer that makes her madly in love with him. She divulged, "I think, the fact that he is an extremely sensitive and caring person."

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018. They last starred together in Kabir Khan's '83 based on India's win at the 1983 cricket Worldcup.

 

Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in ‘Gehraiyaan’ which will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos on February 11, 2022. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukonedeepveerGehraiyaan
Next
Story

Amid dating rumours with Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan compliments ex-wife Sussanne Khan's shorts, fan urges 'come back together'

Must Watch

PT3M57S

Election On Zee: Phase One, Who Will Win the Battle of West UP?