Deepika Padukone pens down a note appreciating music for bringing all the joy amid lockdown

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone, who is making the most of her quarantine break with husband Ranveer Singh in Mumbai, took out a moment to thank "music" which has been her constant companion during the period. She shared a picture of her piano and described how her life would have been incomplete without music.

"Thank you for the music, the songs I`m (NOT) singing... Thanks for all the joy they`re bringing. Who can live without it? I ask in all honesty. What would life be? Without a song or a dance, what are we? So I say thank you for the music, For giving it to me... music," Deepika captioned her post.

Her piano also has her framed photos kept on top of it. One of them is an old picture of Deepika as a baby.

Check out her post below:

A few weeks ago, Ranveer had also revealed that Deepika is learning to play the piano. He shared a monochrome picture of her playing the piano and wrote that they are spending their quarantine break by “eating, sleeping, exercising, watching movies and DP is teaching herself to play the piano.”

Apart from trying her hands on a piano, Deepika is using the break for some ‘productivity’. She has been sharing such insights from her daily life ever since the beginning of the lockdown.

Here’s a glimpse:

Deepika and Ranveer married in November 2018 in Italy. They are top-rated stars of Bollywood.

On the work front, Deepika, last seen in ‘Chhapaak’, has a Shakun Batra film coming up. She also signed up for the Hindi remake of Hollywood film ‘The Intern’.