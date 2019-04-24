Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha are snuggled up together in this cutesy pic—See inside

New Delhi: The 'it' B-Town couple of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set major relationship goals for fans and followers. They manage to sneak out time in between their tight work schedules and spend quality time with family.

Dippy darling recently shared an adorable picture on Instagram where she, hubby dearest Ranveer and baby sister Anisha Padukone can be seen snuggled up together in one frame. Deepika captioned the clicks as: “cuddles & snuggles! smashed in the middle! @ranveersingh @anishapaduon.”

Deepika and Ranveer got married tied the knot at the picturesque locales of Lake Como in Italy. Their wedding was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The couple got married as per Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15 last year respectively.

On the work front, Ranveer is busy shooting for Kabir Khan's '83', a sports drama which is based on the 1983 cricket World Cup when India lifted the coveted trophy. He is playing the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the movie.

Deepika, on the other hand, has just wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak'. The film is based on the real-life incident involving the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika is playing the titular character and is also producing the venture. It will release on January 10, 2020.