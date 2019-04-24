close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha are snuggled up together in this cutesy pic—See inside

On the work front, Deepika has just wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak', a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha are snuggled up together in this cutesy pic—See inside

New Delhi: The 'it' B-Town couple of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set major relationship goals for fans and followers. They manage to sneak out time in between their tight work schedules and spend quality time with family.

Dippy darling recently shared an adorable picture on Instagram where she, hubby dearest Ranveer and baby sister Anisha Padukone can be seen snuggled up together in one frame. Deepika captioned the clicks as: “cuddles & snuggles! smashed in the middle! @ranveersingh @anishapaduon.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

cuddles & snuggles! smashed in the middle! @ranveersingh @anishapadukone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika and Ranveer got married tied the knot at the picturesque locales of Lake Como in Italy. Their wedding was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The couple got married as per Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15 last year respectively.

On the work front, Ranveer is busy shooting for Kabir Khan's '83', a sports drama which is based on the 1983 cricket World Cup when India lifted the coveted trophy. He is playing the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the movie.

Deepika, on the other hand, has just wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak'. The film is based on the real-life incident involving the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika is playing the titular character and is also producing the venture. It will release on January 10, 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghAnisha Padukonedeepika movieschhapaak83
Next
Story

Looks aren't everything: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Must Watch

PT2M29S

5W1H: PM have no time to visit villages in Varanasi says Priyanka Gandhi