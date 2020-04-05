Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and other celebs light diyas to show solidarity in fight against coronavirus

New Delhi: Millions of Indians united at 9 pm on Sunday to show solidarity in fight against the darkness spread by the deadly coronavirus. As the clock struck 9, people came out in their balconies or verandas and lit lamps and candles and some flashed their mobile lights and cheerfully responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call. He had appealed to the nation to switch off lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm and light candles and diyas to express unity in the fight against the disease.

Celebs such as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon and many others joined in the fight and lit diyas and candles at their respective homes.

Here’s a sneak peek of how these celebs showed solidarity in fight against coronavirus:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's little son AbRam also joined in:

PM Modi in his address to the nation on Friday had called for switching off of lights for nine minutes and lighting up candles, diyas or torches as a mark of solidarity with each other while the world fights the deadly disease.

On March 22, he had announced 14-hour self-imposed isolation, the 'Janta curfew', and had urged people to come out in large numbers at 5 pm and ring bells and drum utensils to laud the coronavirus fighters. The initiative had also received a blockbuster response from the people and also from Indians living outside the country.

The death toll due to coronavirus in India is 83 and the total number of cases crossed the 3,500-mark as of Sunday night. India is under complete lockdown till April 14 as a preventive measure against the virus spread.