close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh back in Mumbai after first wedding anniversary celebrations—Pics

Bollywood's 'It' couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back in the bay after celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh back in Mumbai after first wedding anniversary celebrations—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back in the bay after celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The two first sought blessings of Lord Venkateswara and Tirupati and then flew to the holy city Amritsar, visiting the Golden Temple.

Dippy darling and baba shared pics from their religious mini-trip on social media app Instagram and the posts are a delight to look at!

Now that they are back in Mumbai, paps snapped them at the airport. The two were all smiles as they waved at the shutterbugs.

Check out the pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Ranveer and Deepika were dressed in a beautiful Sabysachi Mukherjee attire, looking like newly weds.

'DeepVeer' tied the nuptial knot at Lake Como, Italy on November 14 last year. The couple's wedding was a guarded affair, with only close friends and family in attendance. There were no cameras allowed at the wedding which is why the only pictures that surfaced on the internet were the ones shared by the actors themselves.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika Padukonedeepveer anniversary
Next
Story

Scarlett Johansson: Was hyper-sexualised early in my career

Must Watch

PT13M47S

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed ISIS-level horror says Kashmiri Pandit Sunanda Vashisht