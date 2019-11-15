Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh back in Mumbai after first wedding anniversary celebrations—Pics

New Delhi: Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back in the bay after celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The two first sought blessings of Lord Venkateswara and Tirupati and then flew to the holy city Amritsar, visiting the Golden Temple.

Dippy darling and baba shared pics from their religious mini-trip on social media app Instagram and the posts are a delight to look at!

Now that they are back in Mumbai, paps snapped them at the airport. The two were all smiles as they waved at the shutterbugs.

Check out the pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Ranveer and Deepika were dressed in a beautiful Sabysachi Mukherjee attire, looking like newly weds.

'DeepVeer' tied the nuptial knot at Lake Como, Italy on November 14 last year. The couple's wedding was a guarded affair, with only close friends and family in attendance. There were no cameras allowed at the wedding which is why the only pictures that surfaced on the internet were the ones shared by the actors themselves.