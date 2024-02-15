Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Exude Uber Cool Vibes In this VIRAL PIC

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Pdukone are Bollywood's ultimate power couple these days. From the upcoming projects to their current movements, the couple exude charm and grace always. Now, this new picture has surfaced which shows the couple relaxed and enjoying a chill vibe while at work.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming stint in 'Singham Again' is extremely exciting. Rohit Shetty's cop movie features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others. The movie has certainly generated anticipation among the audience.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for an ad shoot recently _ pic.twitter.com/bnpS2pKtFz February 14, 2024

Additionally, Deepika Padukone's upcoming project 'Kalki 2898 AD', a futuristic sci-fi adventure that boasts of a stellar cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Also, the remake of 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan showcases her diverse range of roles.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's role in 'Don 3', where he replaces Shah Rukh Khan, has grabbed attention. It looks like both actors have a busy and promising year ahead with these intriguing projects. Fans will undoubtedly be eager to see their favorite couple on screen in these upcoming films.

Recently, Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' completed 5 years. The film showcased not only Ranveer's impressive rapping skills but also his ability to convey the complexities of Murad's journey – from an aspiring rapper to a beacon of hope breaking through societal barriers. The energetic performer continues to entertain audiences with his dynamic performances. Recently, he donned the hat of Rocky Randhawa in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,' and once again, he proved why his characters always resonate so deeply with the audiences!

On the film front, Deepika Padukone recently starred in the aerial action thriller 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan, receiving positive feedback. Bollywood's leading lady has been announced as one of the presenters at the upcoming BAFTA Awards. Deepika joins the likes of David Beckham and Dua Lipa, according to a report by Variety.