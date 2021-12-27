हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jet off for New Year's vacay - In Pics

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday as they fly out for vacation ahead of New Year. 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jet off for New Year's vacay - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood’s most loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are definitely on cloud 9 post the success of their recent released film 83.

ba

Like every year, this year too, the beautiful couple is all set to jet off for their annual vacay to an undisclosed location. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday for a quick getaway to spend some quality time with each other.

ba

The power couple made an impressive style statement and slayed in different shades of brown and complemented each other well.

ba

Deepika looked chic in a white top and muted brown pants. She completed her look with a pair of solid olive green boots and threw on a sling bag on her shoulder.

ba

Ranveer donned a tan brown leather jacket, chunky sunglasses and a black embellished hat. 

bap

While Deepika will be back geared up for yet another release in January next year, Gehraiyaan, the teaser of which was hugely appreciated, Ranveer Singh will be back on set for his next film.

 

Deepika PadukoneRanveer Singhjet offvacay modeundisclosed locationannual New Year vacation
