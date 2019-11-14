Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh seek Lord Venkateshwara's blessings at Tirupati on first wedding anniversary—Photos

New Delhi: B-Town power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh began their first wedding anniversary celebrations with seeking divine blessings. The dashing duo along with Ranveer's parents took Lord Venkateshwars's blessings at the famous Tirupati Temple this morning.

The first pictures are out and social media is buzzing with it. The Bhavnanis and Padukones got together for the darshan and later posed for photo-op too. Dressed in traditional wear, the fam jam looked picture perfect.

Check out first photos here:

Deepika looked ethereal in a red banarasi saree with traditional jewellery and sindoor while Ranveer kept it subtle this time in a golden kurta-churidar with an embroidered jacket completing his look.

The duo got married last year at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. Their marriage solemnised as per Konkani and Sindhi rituals on November 14 and 15 respectively.

They hosted a grand reception for relatives and friends in Bangalore and another lavish one for B-Town stars in Mumbai.

On the work front, both will be seen together in Kabir Khan's '83. Ranveer Singh plays legendary player Kapil Dev in the sports drama and Dippy will be seen as his wife Romi.

Here's wishing the duo a very happy first wedding anniversary!