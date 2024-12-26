Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2836016https://zeenews.india.com/people/deepika-padukone-ranveer-singh-share-heartwarming-glimpsr-of-daughter-duas-first-christmas-in-pics-2836016.html
NewsLifestylePeople
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Share Heartwarming Glimpse Of Daughter Dua's First Christmas - In Pics

Deepika took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming glimpse into their family celebration.

|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 02:00 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Share Heartwarming Glimpse Of Daughter Dua's First Christmas - In Pics (Image: @manav.manglani/ Instagram)

Mumbai: In a heartwarming moment, Bollywood's beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, celebrated a truly special Christmas this year, marking their first festive season with their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

Born in September 2024, Dua has already brought immense joy to the couple's lives, and this Christmas was an extra special occasion for the new parents.

On December 25, 2024, Deepika took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming glimpse into their family celebration.

The post featured a close-up of their Christmas tree adorned with three beautifully personalized baubles, each engraved with the names of the family members: Ranveer, Deepika, and Dua.

Have A Look At The Post: 

Deepika captioned the post with an emotional note: "(evil eye and red heart emojis) My heart is full (evil eye and red heart emojis)."

Earlier this week, the couple also shared a special moment with the paparazzi, officially introducing their daughter to the world.

For months, the media had been eager to see the little one, but Deepika and Ranveer had kept her images private, preferring to share them when the time felt right.

They graciously invited photographers to their home, with the request that no pictures be taken during the meeting, as they wished to protect their daughter's privacy for now.

Deepika and Ranveer had previously revealed their daughter's name, Dua Padukone Singh, during the Diwali celebrations.

The couple shared the meaning of her name, explaining: "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude."

This announcement brought overwhelming joy to their fans, who had been eagerly awaiting the news.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024, with an emotional social media post expressing their excitement and deep sense of gratitude as they began their journey into parenthood.

On the professional front, Deepika and Ranveer recently reunited on-screen for Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated 'Singham Again', where Deepika portrays the powerful Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham. Ranveer reprises his role as the charismatic cop from Simmba (2018).

Ranveer also has exciting upcoming projects, including Aditya Dhar's action film and Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK