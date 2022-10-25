Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh skip all B-Town Diwali parties, leave fans confused

NEW DELHI: Every year during Diwali, B-Town celebrities gather together and celebrate the festival of light with extravagant parties, scrumptious food and gifts. This year, we saw B-towners arriving and leaving parties that were held in Mumbai by various celebrities last in the last few days. Couples including Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chaddha-Ali Fazal, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Sonali Bendre-Goldie Behl, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan were seen attending the Diwali parties.



However, there was one couple, who would usually grace such events, missing from all the Diwali bashes. Yes, we are talking about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, one of the most adorable pairs of tinsel town.



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's separation rumours had recently left their fans heartbroken. Soon after, the duo dispelled those speculations with their social media PDA. However, despite them refuting the divorce rumours, the couple was not seen making it to any Diwali party. Moreover, neither Deepika nor Ranveer shared any photos from their Diwali celebration on social media.

On the contrary, a BollywoodLife report claimed that Ranveer Singh has been travelling regularly due to his work commitments and this is why he was not seen at any Diwali bash in Mumbai this year. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is resting for a while and is only focusing on her work commitments and is keeping herself away from these bashes as she doesn't want to attend them alone.



In August this year, Ranveer and Deepika purchased a luxurious sea-facing bungalow in Alibaug. According to MoneyControl, the couple's home is a 2.25-acre property for an 18,000 sq ft of built-up area in Alibaug. The 5 BHK (bedroom-house-kitchen) bungalow, is spread across 9,000 square meters (sq m) of land in a village called Mapgaon. This will be Deepika and Ranveer's second home or more like a holiday home.



Ranveer shared a few glimpses from the Griha Pravesh ceremony on his social media handle. In the photos, the duo was seen performing the puja ceremony together.

