Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of wedding anniversary—Pics

New Delhi: About a year ago, Bollywood's most-loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh declared their love in presence of close friends and family by getting married. The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary tomorrow, November 14 and fans are excited to know about their plans.

Looks like Deep-Veer's first wedding anniversary will be a religious trip as they are headed to Tirupati, as per reports.

The duo was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, along with Ranveer's dad Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.

Check out the airport pictures here:

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

A fanclub on Instagram also shared a video from the airport.

Check it out here:

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot at Lake Como, Italy in an intimate ceremony. Soon after getting married, the couple shared their wedding pics on Instagram and looked straight out of the pages of a fairytale!

They had been dating for around six long years before taking the big step but had never really opened up about their relationship in public.

With their first anniversary about merely a few hours away, here's extending our heartiest congratulations to them!