close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of wedding anniversary—Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Mumbai airport and were reportedly headed to Tirupati ahead of celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of wedding anniversary—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: About a year ago, Bollywood's most-loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh declared their love in presence of close friends and family by getting married. The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary tomorrow, November 14 and fans are excited to know about their plans.

Looks like Deep-Veer's first wedding anniversary will be a religious trip as they are headed to Tirupati, as per reports.

The duo was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, along with Ranveer's dad Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.

Check out the airport pictures here:

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

A fanclub on Instagram also shared a video from the airport.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveerians Worldwide Fanclub (@ranveeriansworldwidefc) on

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot at Lake Como, Italy in an intimate ceremony. Soon after getting married, the couple shared their wedding pics on Instagram and looked straight out of the pages of a fairytale!

They had been dating for around six long years before taking the big step but had never really opened up about their relationship in public.

With their first anniversary about merely a few hours away, here's extending our heartiest congratulations to them!

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer Singhdeepveer anniversary
Next
Story

Robert De Niro to get SAG Life Achievement Award

Must Watch

PT7M18S

'Curbing pollution is govt's job' says Supreme Court