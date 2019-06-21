Deepika Padukone refuses to let go of father Prakash Padukone's hand at airport — Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood talented actress Deepika Padukone is known for her impeccable fashion sense. Every time she steps out, she makes heads turn with the 'killer' combination of style and her captivating smile.

A day back, Deepika returned from New York and her casual look on the runway caught everyone's attention. The 'Piku' star is one of those celebs who always smile for the cameras.

A day later, in the wee hours on Friday, the B-town dusky beauty was papped at the Mumbai airport along with her father and former ace badminton player Prakash Padukone as they jetted off to Bengaluru together. Dippy was seen holding her father's hand as they got clicked by the paparazzi.

And as daddy and her girl headed home, they were all smiles for the cameras and even posed for the shutterbugs. Looking stylish as ever, Deepika looked gorgeous even without makeup. Clad in a tee and ankle length pants, the 'Padmaavat' actress flaunted an all-black look at the airport. She paired these with a black handbag and round sunnies and her white sneakers served as the perfect footwear for travelling.

Check out the photos:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Deepika is soon to join the cast of upcoming sports drama '83' starring Ranveer Singh. The actor will play the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film. The actor will also be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor in 'Chhapaak'. The shooting of the film was wrapped only recently. The film is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.