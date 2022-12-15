Deepika Padukone rules audience’s hearts with ‘Current Laga Re’ and ‘Besharam Rang’!

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone has been ruling the season with not just one but two popular songs that have gone viral online and captured the attention of audiences. Yes! December is the month to celebrate Deepika, and rightly so. The actress reiterated why she is the "Queen of Entertainment" by bringing in an equal amount of glitz, drama, spice, and energy in Cirkus song ‘Current Laga Re’. Her face, her expressions, and her dance moves were all electrifying, and they deserved repeat viewings for the distinctive flair she added to the chart-topping song.

While audiences couldn’t seem to get enough of ‘Current Laga Re’, Deepika then blew them away almost immediately with Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’. Deepika raised temperatures to dizzying heights looking like a goddess, sporting cutting-edge looks and had us swooning with her sensual yet graceful moves in the track that created uproar in the digital world.

It's fascinating to see that despite the fact that the songs ‘Current Laga Re’ and ‘Besharam Rang’ are utterly dissimilar from one another and come from two different entertainment genres, Deepika Padukone was able to perform them both flawlessly and make an equal impact in both. From desi and energetic to modern and graceful, Deepika Padukone nailed both tracks and made a seamless transition – not surprising since the incredibly talented superstar is as versatile as it gets!

Watch Besharam Rang

Watch Current Laga Re

In addition to being the top female star in India and dominating the Hindi film business for a decade, Deepika’s stardom is all set to soar to new heights considering she’s part of the ultimate roster of films including ‘Pathaan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Project K’ with Prabhas, ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan, ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan, and an international cross-cultural romantic comedy film.