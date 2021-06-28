Deepika Padukone’s ‘expectation vs reality’ post on Instagram leaves fans in splits!

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone on Monday treated her fans with a post after almost two months. The actress who was avid social media user, hasn’t posted anything on her Instagram handle from past 7 weeks.

Now, the actress has posted two pictures of herself on her social media which sums up the 'Expectation v/s Reality' of her life.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Expectation v/s Reality.”

In one of the pictures, the ‘Tamasha’ actress has tagged herself in the category of expectation, where she can be seen performing Chakrasana while in the other pic where she tagged herself in reality, the actress can be seen opting for a quick nap.

Her post has been doing the rounds on social media and have left her fans in splits.

On the workfront, Deepika currently has her kitty full with films over the next few months. She has Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

She will also be seen in a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata, in which she will play the role of Draupadi. Apart from this, she is also working for a hindi remake of The Intern alongside her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film was released in 2007, which won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

She shot to fame with films like- Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Chennai Express, Cocktail and Piku to name a few.