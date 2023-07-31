Deepika Padukone Sets Internet On Fire With Sizzling Bikini Look, Flaunts Her Washboard Abs

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone left the internet on fire on Monday after she dropped a throwback photo of herself in a sizzling bikini. "Once upon a time. Not so long ago," Deepika captioned the picture – presumably from a photoshoot. The pohoto appears to be one of her looks from 'Pathaan', which released earlier this year.

The actress slipped into tiny co-ord bikini and flaunted her superior curves in a most fashionable manner. Her skinny look and killer attitude in the photo is likely to have broken several thermometers and give several viewers a sleepless night.

The post dropped like a bomb on her unsuspecting followers, chief among them husband Ranveer who said it perfectly in the comments thread: "A warning would have been nice."



Several stars from the film industry including Bhumi Pednekar, Anushak Dandekar, Manisha Malhotra and Bipasha Basu commented on her latest post.

A day ago, Deepika enjoyed a movie night with actor and her husband Ranveer Singh as they stepped out to watch his latest release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Ranveer took to Instagram and dropped a video where Deepika was seen doing the 'Jhumka' dance in a car.

The actress was last seen in YRF's blockbuster film 'Pathaan', opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She made a special appearance in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'. She will next be seen in Siddharth Aanand's 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan.

She also has 'Kalki 2898 AD' where she will be sharing screen space with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan. The film, which is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, will release in cinemas on January 12, 2024.