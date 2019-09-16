Deepika Padukone shares a fun food meme, tags hubby Ranveer Singh—Check inside

New Delhi: B-Town's most stylish real-life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have a huge fan following who love to know details about their relationship. Well, the couple who got married in November last year, managed to keep their destination wedding dates hush-hush till the very last minute.

Dippy darling, who is a popular Instagram celebrity with over 38.7 million followers shared a fun food meme tagging hubby Ranveer. She wrote in the caption: “that’s us...@ranveersingh”

Awwdorable, we say!

Ranveer was quick to reply with “Hahahahahaha! BASICCC.”

On the work front, the power couple will be seen playing a husband and wife in Kabir Khan's '83 based on the cricket world cup of 1983 when India lifted the coveted cup.

While Ranveer plays the legendary player Kapil Dev in the movie, Deepika has been roped in to play the very elegant Romi Dev—his better half.

Deepika also has 'Chhapaak' in her kitty which is based on the real-life incident involving the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film will release next year in January.