Deepika Padukone shares a glimpse of how she celebrated Ranveer Singh's birthday - Pic inside

New Delhi: After Ranveer Singh shared a picture of wife Deepika Padukone being 'high on cake', the actress posted a glimpse of how she celebrated her husband's birthday. She ordered a rainbow frost cake, a picture of which she treated us to on Instagram.

"Sometimes, you can have your cake and eat it too!!! #BirthdayBoysBirthdayCake," Deepika described her post as.

Comments praising Deepika for her choice of cake have been posted in plenty. A section of people appreciated her for supporting the pride month while the others said that the cake was as vibrant as Ranveer Singh.

"You also celebrated pride month with his birthday," read a comment; "This is exactly how Ranveer's birthday cake should like," read another.

Here's what Deepika posted.

On Monday, Ranveer had shared a gorgeous picture of Deepika and wrote, "High on cake." Deepika looked so pretty and sported a big smile on her face as Ranveer captured the moment.

To wish Ranveer on his 34th birthday, she picked out a childhood photo of him enjoying a chuski and wrote, "Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent, delightful & faithful... all this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante... but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow... May you forever and always be this way... I love you..."

Deepika and Ranveer married in November 2018 after dating for six years. They are currently in the UK and are busy shooting for '83. In the Kabir Khan-directed film, Ranveer plays cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika his wife Romi.