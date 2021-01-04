हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone shares glimpse of her vacation in Ranthambore, tells fans to ‘take that much needed break’

Deepika and Ranveer were joined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their family members at the Ranthambore National Park as they celebrated New Year together

Deepika Padukone shares glimpse of her vacation in Ranthambore, tells fans to ‘take that much needed break’
Credit: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone

New Delhi: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone spent her New Year in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, with husband Ranveer Singh. She took to social media to share pictures and videos of their adventures while on vacation. She also added a note to her post in the comments urging her fans to ‘take that much needed break’.

The actress shared a collage of pictures and videos and captioned the post saying,”What my New Years looked like...#ranthambore #rajasthan.”

 

 

Besides the caption she also added a note saying, “An observation or compliment I receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally."

"Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it! For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted. It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much-needed break." she added.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their family members joined Deepika and Ranveer at the Ranthambore National Park as they celebrated New Year together.

Deepika decided to start the new year afresh with a clean slate and recently deleted all her social media posts after which she uploaded an audio diary. In her audio diary she wished everyone a happy New Year.

 

