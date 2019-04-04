Deepika Padukone shoots for 'Chhapaak' in Delhi, fans go berserk after spotting her in the capital—Watch

New Delhi: The B-Town A-lister Deepika Padukone is currently working on her ambitious project 'Chhapaak', a film by Meghna Gulzar. It is based on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's journey. Deepika has turned a producer with this venture and will be backing the project as well.

A few days back, the 'Padmaavat' actress released the first look of the movie and it created a storm on social media. Appreciation and accolades poured in from all walks of life—be it fans or film fraternity people—all hailed her first lasting impression as Malti.

Recently, the actress was in the capital city and was shooting for a sequence when fans noticed her and went crazy. Several videos and pictures of the actress waving at the unmanageable crowd have been shared on Instagram and Twitter.

Check out a few:

Deepika can be seen in her Malti avatar, as she plays the character of the acid attack survivor in the movie. Her make-up and entire look has been well received by the public, showering her with immense love.

Besides Deepika, Vikrant Massey plays an important role in the movie.

The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15. The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.

This will be Deepika's first film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat'.