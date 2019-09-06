close

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone slays on ramp, dances to 'Disco Deewane' at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's 33 years in fashion celebrations—Watch

Deepika Padukone slays on ramp, dances to &#039;Disco Deewane&#039; at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla&#039;s 33 years in fashion celebrations—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Ace fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are known for their exquisite work. The fab designer duo has complete 33 long years in the fashion industry and to mark the special event, a fashion show was held in Mumbai recently.

'Padmaavat' actress Deepika Padukone turned the showstopper for them and looked nothing less than royalty. She looked majestic in a stunning in an ivory mirror-work lehenga. She not only walked the ramp with much elan but also closed the show with an impromptu dance on 'Disco Deewane'.

Several fan clubs shared the video on social media making it go viral on all possible platforms. Watch it here:

Javed Jaffrey's son Meezaan, who made his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production 'Malaal' opposite the filmmaker's niece Sharmin Segal also walked the ramp for the designer jodi.

Sitting in the front row were Jaya Bachchan along with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda who often don Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creations.

It was quite a starry night!

 

