Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone: Spouses, families of athletes don't get due credit

Deepika Padukone: Spouses, families of athletes don&#039;t get due credit

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone is all set to appear as iconic cricketer Kapil Dev's wife Romi in "83", and she feels that spouses and families of athletes don't get the recognition they deserve, and that was the reason she chose to do the film.

In Kabir Khan's "83", Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh is cast in the role of Kapil Dev.

"Kabir thought of me for the film. It's a small but special role. I feel like the role of a spouse and family is not always given enough credit when you look at athletes and when they perform and win on international platforms. I feel their families don't get recognised as much as they deserve to. So, keeping that in mind, I wanted to do the film," said Deepika, while interacting with the media at the red carpet of IIFA Awards 2019 on Wednesday in Mumbai.

"83" tells the story of India's first-ever victory at the cricket World Cup in 1983. An underdog team back then, Kapil's team beat the mighty West Indies in the final.

This is the fourth time Ranveer and Deepika have been teamed on-screen after "Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela" (2013), "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) and "Padmaavat" (2018). Incidentally, Ranveer did a cameo role in the 2014 film "Finding Fanny", starring Deepika.

Asked how much awards mean to her, Deepika replied: "When I choose a film, I don't think about these things, but when you get recognition by way of awards it feels really good. My process of choosing films has always been simple and honest, and I intend keeping it that way."

On the IIFA red carpet, Deepika glowed in a purple gown and carried her long veil with grace.

Talking about her style statement, she said: "I wanted to do something different with my fashion and I wanted to enjoy it. Lately, I am going through this phase of wanting to wear things that are outlandish and things that have a lot of colour. So, I am having fun after wearing it."

Directed by Kabir Khan, "83" will hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

 

