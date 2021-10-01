हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner outing in ribbed top and baggy pants, check photos

Actress Deepika Padukone recently stole the limelight after she went for a dinner outing at an upscale locality in Mumbai's Khar area. 

Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner outing in ribbed top and baggy pants, check photos
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's Mastani Deepika Padukone was o Thursday spotted outside a popular Mizu restaurant in Mumbai. Donning an all-beige ensemble, Deepika flashed her beautiful billion-dollar smile before the paparazzi. 

It looked like Deepika went for a dinner outing at the posh restaurant in Khar. After delivering back to back hits like 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and 'Chhapaak' on the silver screen, the actress has also been busy impressing the fashion police with her impressive saritorial picks. 
 
Deepika left the fashion critics stunned once again with her latest appearance. She was seen dressed up in full sleeve body-hugging ribbed beige top and wide-legged Khaki pants. She had her hair tied in a bun neat and enhanced her beauty with her priceless smile. Take a look at her pictures below:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

(Deepika Padukone spotted outside Mizu restaurant in Mumbai)

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing the screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in '83'. Apart from the sports-drama, she also films like 'Fighter', Shakun Batra's untitled project and Hindi remake of 'Intern'. She is also rumoured to begin shooting for 'Pathan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan soon. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone filmsDeepika Padukone photosDeepika Padukone husbandPathanDeepika Padukone dinner dateDeepika Padukone controversyShah Rukh KhanRanbir KapoorAlia BhattBollywood
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput proves black and white never goes out of style! - See pic

Must Watch

PT8M39S

DNA: Why is China facing a power crisis?