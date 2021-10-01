Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner outing in ribbed top and baggy pants, check photos

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's Mastani Deepika Padukone was o Thursday spotted outside a popular Mizu restaurant in Mumbai. Donning an all-beige ensemble, Deepika flashed her beautiful billion-dollar smile before the paparazzi.

It looked like Deepika went for a dinner outing at the posh restaurant in Khar. After delivering back to back hits like 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and 'Chhapaak' on the silver screen, the actress has also been busy impressing the fashion police with her impressive saritorial picks.



Deepika left the fashion critics stunned once again with her latest appearance. She was seen dressed up in full sleeve body-hugging ribbed beige top and wide-legged Khaki pants. She had her hair tied in a bun neat and enhanced her beauty with her priceless smile. Take a look at her pictures below:

(Deepika Padukone spotted outside Mizu restaurant in Mumbai)

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing the screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in '83'. Apart from the sports-drama, she also films like 'Fighter', Shakun Batra's untitled project and Hindi remake of 'Intern'. She is also rumoured to begin shooting for 'Pathan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan soon.