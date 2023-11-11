Deepika Padukone Stirs The Internet With 'Looking Like A Wow' Reel, Garners MASSIVE Viewership - Deets Inside

New Delhi: When Deepika Padukone does something, it had the potential to go viral. Goes without saying, 'Padmavat' actress has gone viral on social media by using the audio 'Looking Like A Wow.' The video has stormed its way to an impressive 196 million views. The audio, originally by a Instagram user, has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity, catapulting its creator to twice the fame following Deepika's use of the catchy audio.

The symbiotic relationship between celebrities and viral trends on social platforms has once again taken center stage, showcasing the influential impact of established figures on emerging content creators. As Padukone's rendition of 'Looking Like A Wow' continues to captivate audiences, it highlights the dynamic nature of fame in the digital age, where a well-timed collaboration can propel an already trending audio to even greater heights.

Recently, actor Deepika Padukone celebrated the 16th anniversary of her debut film, 'Om Shanti Om'. She took to Instagram stories on Thursday and captioned, "Gratitude." She also reposted a series of nostalgic videos shared by her fan pages. The third story is a compilation of Deepika's 16 years in the Bollywood industry.

Recently, the work front, Deepika Padukone has an exiciting line up which are a true treat for her fans all around the globe, right from ‘Fighter’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and recently announced, ‘Singham Again’.