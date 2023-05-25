10 Out Of 10 If You Can Identify This Actress

Deepika Padukone often treats her fans to mesmerising Instagram posts. The Bollywood diva has cultivated a huge fan base. Now, the Pathaan actress has sent her fans into a tizzy with her latest pic. Deepika shared a sun-kissed selfie. The 37-year-old shows off her glowing skin and no-makeup look. She can be seen dressed in a simple green shirt and gold jewellery. For the caption, she shared a Sun emoji.

Deepika’s post has gone viral on Instagram with close to 650,000 likes in just a few hours. Her die-hard fans have showered their love on Deepika’s chic selfie in the comments section. Many fans have even noted how Deepika looks radiant in her natural glow.

A fan wrote, “Now it’s a good morning!” Another fan said, “My sunshine girl.” “Me waiting for Ranveer’s comment which should be here already,” read one comment.

Deepika, who is the founder of the skincare brand 82°E, had grabbed the headlines a few weeks ago when she featured on the cover of TIME magazine.

The influential American magazine described her as a ‘global star’ who was bringing ‘the world to Bollywood’. In 2018, the magazine named her on the list of 100 most influential people in the world.

Deepika has been enjoying tremendous success this year. The Chennai Express actress starred in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in January. The film emerged as a blockbuster and collected over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. At the 95th Academy Awards, Deepika charmed audiences by introducing the live rendition of RRR’s Naatu Naatu song, which won the Oscars for Best Original Song.

The actress also served on the exclusive jury for the 75th Cannes Film Festival and scripted history by becoming the first Indian brand ambassador for Cartier and Louis Vuitton.

The fan-favourite star has plenty of interesting projects in her kitty. She will star in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, Prabhas’ Project K and the Hindi remake of The Intern.