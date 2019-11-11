Deepika Padukone stuns in golden saree at friend's wedding, pics and video go viral—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's tall and talented actress, Deepika Padukone sneaked out time from her busy schedule to attend a close friend's wedding in Bengaluru. Inside pictures and videos of the actress and star hubby Ranveer Singh have flooded the internet over a past few days.

In the recent bunch of photos and videos, Deepika can be seen standing next to sister Anisha Padukone, dressed in a stunning Benarasi silk golden saree with traditional choker jewellery set. She has beautified her hair bun with a gajra and we are loving the look!

Several fan clubs have shared the inside pictures and videos. Check it out here:

Earlier, Deepika's pictures from the Mehendi ceremony and Ranveer's dance on the DJ beats had gone viral on the internet.

On the work front, Dippy darling will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', the shooting of which has been completed. It is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika's first look from the biopic had created a flutter on social media with fans and industry peeps hailing the actress and the brave project.

She will also be seen as Romi Dev, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's wife in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the movie.