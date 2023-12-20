trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701115
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

This Bollywood Actress Has Played Badminton On National Level; Made Debut With Shah Rukh Khan; Know Her Journey To Success

Before entering the glamorous Bollywood, Deepika was a national-level badminton player. However, she decided to pursue modeling and acting, despite initial opposition from her family. 

This Bollywood Actress Has Played Badminton On National Level; Made Debut With Shah Rukh Khan; Know Her Journey To Success Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood is one of the top film industries in the world and thousands of films release in a year. There are millions of fans of Bollywood and the films rock even on International waters. The Bollywood industry has given many stars to the world who receive immense love from the audience, one of which is Deepika Padukone. Deepika's journey to stardom was marked by courage and determination. 

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, known for her stunning performances and advocacy for mental health awareness. Before entering the glamorous Bollywood, Deepika was a national-level badminton player. However, she decided to pursue modeling and acting, despite initial opposition from her family. 

Deepika had a successful modeling career, then she made her Bollywood debut with 'Om Shanti Om,' alongside Shah Rukh Khan. 

Despite early success, Deepika faced personal struggles, including mental health challenges later in her career. She chose to open up about her experiences, breaking the stigma surrounding mental health in India. 

Deepika continues to excel in her acting career while championing causes that are close to her heart, making a significant impact both on and off the screen. She has given some amazing performances like Raamleela, 83, Cocktail, Piku, Love Aaj Kal, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Chapaak among others. 

