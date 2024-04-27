Deepika Padukone To Kiara Advani: Top 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Slayed The No-Makeup Look On-Screen

New Delhi: In the glamorous world of Bollywood, where beauty standards often dictate heavy makeup and flawless appearances, some actresses have dared to break the mold by embracing their natural beauty on-screen. These actresses have not only challenged traditional beauty standards but also proven that true beauty lies in embracing one's natural self. Their performances serve as a reminder that sometimes, less is indeed more, and that authenticity is the key to leaving a lasting impact on audiences. Here, we explore the top 5 Bollywood actresses who opted for a no-makeup look, redefining beauty standards and captivating audiences with their raw and authentic portrayals.

Deepika Padukone in "Piku":

Deepika Padukone's portrayal of the titular character in "Piku" was a refreshing departure from her usual glamorous roles. As a simple, independent woman caring for her aging father, Deepika's no-makeup look added authenticity to her character's everyday struggles and relatable persona.

Apoorva Arora in "Family Aaj Kal":

Apoorva Arora's performance in "Family Aaj Kal" showcased her versatility as an actress. Her decision to go no makeup for the role further emphasized the realistic portrayal of a modern-day woman juggling family responsibilities and personal aspirations.

Alia Bhatt in "Highway":

In "Highway," Alia Bhatt stunned audiences with her raw and uninhibited performance. Her character's journey of self-discovery was beautifully complemented by Alia's decision to forego makeup, allowing her true emotions to shine through.

Kiara Advani in "Kabir Singh":

Kiara Advani's role in "Kabir Singh" required her to portray a simple, girl-next-door character. By opting for a minimalistic approach to makeup, Kiara effortlessly embodied the innocence and vulnerability of her character, making her performance all the more captivating.

Kangana Ranaut in "Queen":

Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of Rani in "Queen" was a testament to her acting prowess. By choosing to embrace a no-makeup look, Kangana added depth and realism to her character, perfectly capturing Rani's journey of self-discovery and empowerment.