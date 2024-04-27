Advertisement
NewsLifestylePeople
BOLLYWOOD ACTRESSES WITH NO MAKEUP LOOK

Deepika Padukone To Kiara Advani: Top 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Slayed The No-Makeup Look On-Screen

These actresses have not only challenged traditional beauty standards but also proven that true beauty lies in embracing one's natural self. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Deepika Padukone To Kiara Advani: Top 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Slayed The No-Makeup Look On-Screen Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the glamorous world of Bollywood, where beauty standards often dictate heavy makeup and flawless appearances, some actresses have dared to break the mold by embracing their natural beauty on-screen. These actresses have not only challenged traditional beauty standards but also proven that true beauty lies in embracing one's natural self. Their performances serve as a reminder that sometimes, less is indeed more, and that authenticity is the key to leaving a lasting impact on audiences. Here, we explore the top 5 Bollywood actresses who opted for a no-makeup look, redefining beauty standards and captivating audiences with their raw and authentic portrayals.

Deepika Padukone in "Piku":

Deepika Padukone's portrayal of the titular character in "Piku" was a refreshing departure from her usual glamorous roles. As a simple, independent woman caring for her aging father, Deepika's no-makeup look added authenticity to her character's everyday struggles and relatable persona.

Apoorva Arora in "Family Aaj Kal":

Apoorva Arora's performance in "Family Aaj Kal" showcased her versatility as an actress. Her decision to go no makeup for the role further emphasized the realistic portrayal of a modern-day woman juggling family responsibilities and personal aspirations.

Alia Bhatt in "Highway": 

In "Highway," Alia Bhatt stunned audiences with her raw and uninhibited performance. Her character's journey of self-discovery was beautifully complemented by Alia's decision to forego makeup, allowing her true emotions to shine through.

Kiara Advani in "Kabir Singh":

Kiara Advani's role in "Kabir Singh" required her to portray a simple, girl-next-door character. By opting for a minimalistic approach to makeup, Kiara effortlessly embodied the innocence and vulnerability of her character, making her performance all the more captivating.

Kangana Ranaut in "Queen":

Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of Rani in "Queen" was a testament to her acting prowess. By choosing to embrace a no-makeup look, Kangana added depth and realism to her character, perfectly capturing Rani's journey of self-discovery and empowerment. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA Video
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA Video
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident
DNA Video
DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
DNA Video
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
DNA Video
DNA: Will government take your property?