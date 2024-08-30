Mumbai: Deepika Padukone is all set for the arrival of the little one anytime soon as her due date is in September. the actress had shared the news of expecting her first baby on social media along with hubby Ranveer Singh. Deepika has also stopped making public appearances, last night her mom-in-law and Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani were spotted in the city where she spoke and was congratulated by the paparazzi in advance for the grandchild.

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone's mother-in-law thanking the paparazzi for their advance congratulatory message over the arrival of the baby.

Anju Bhavnani looked very elated to see her grandchild soon and she happily thanked the paparazzi for the adorable wish in advance. Ranveer and Deepika are the IT couple in Bollywood and the announcement about them soon embracing parenthood left their fans happy and excited.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's new abode near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is ready

The video of their new house has been going viral where it is claimed that the couple will be welcoming their little one in the brand new house. Ranveer and Deepika are the perfect goals as they both are outsiders and don't have any godfathers in the industry and they made the entire empire on their own.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be seen as the first female cop in Rohit Shetty's theatrical release Singham Again along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer is all set to play the deadly Don in Don 3.